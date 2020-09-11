Poland Spring

Monday, September 7 couples tournament results: 1. Sandra Hubbard/Mike Fickett -6 2. Phil Fasulo/Sharon Fasulo -5 2. Cindy Halliday/Steven Roy -5 2. Ann May/Reggie Gammon -5 2. Jill Ross/Larry Ross -5 6. Joanne Conley/Dave Conley -4 6. Ballard Nash/Luvon Nash -4 8. Leesa Smith/Gordon Smith -2 9. Greg Gagnier/Diane Gagnier -1 9. Loren Hall/Caroline Hall -1.

Sunday September 6 ABCD scramble results: 1. Steven Piper/Dan Boucher/Don Jalbert/Stephen Luce 61 2. Marc Lasky/Rick Meagher/Earl Saasser/Jill Ross 62 3. Jon Ray/Karen Nicholas/Jeff Milligan/Angela Ray 63 3. Albert Doughty IV/Leesa Smith/Stan Tetenman/Joanne Conley 63 5. Gary Fecteau/Gil Poliquin/Linda Charpentier/Diana Poliquin 64 7. Mike Labbe/Roger Charpentier/Adrienne Lasky/Loren Hall 64 7. Larry Ross/Dave Conley/Mike Fickett/Sandra Hubbard 66 7. Gordon Ross/Jerry Legere/David Venne/Sylvia Leblanc 66 9. Gordon Smith/Alex Hutcheon/Caroline Hall/Sandi Piper 68.

Saturday, September 5 results: Gross — 1. Larry Ross 72 2. Mark Laliberte 75 3. Rick Meagher 76 4. Gordon Ross 77 5. Gil Poliquin 79 6. Gary Fecteau 84 6. Jack Conway 84 8. Roger Charpentier 85 9. William Durkin 86 10. Lisa Liberte 87 10. Gordon Smith 87; Net — 1. Allen Gendreau 67 1. Yvette Bouttenot 67 3. Brian Briggs 68 4. Ron Herbert 69 5. Ken Luce 70 5. Jill Ross 70 7. Linda Charpentier 71 8. Steve Noble 72 8. Tyler Trenholm 72 10. Denis Bouttenot 74 10. Diana Poliquin 74.

Springbrook

Monday, September 7 Labor Day scramble results: Gross — 1. Ashley Golden/Ron Leeman/Fred Warner/Ray Convery 57 2. Matt Beckim/Jay Hopkins/Keith Ross/Dan Freeman 58; Net — 1. Dan Parent/Bill Crane/Ray Roy/Brandon Marcotte 53.6 2. Steve Bodge/Jim Murphy/Rich Douglass/Ralph Webster 54.17 3. Linda Mynahan/Tim Mynahan/Joe Mertzel/Dick Therrien 55.21; Pins: No. 2 — Fred Warner 1’11” No. 8 — Joe Mertzel 1’2″ No. 13 — Ryan Godin 2’2″ No. 15 — Kevin Baack 11’3″; Team Skins: Gross — A. Golden/R. Leeman/F. Warner/R. Convery No. 11; Net — D. Purington/D. McNeish/M. McNeish/J. Anastasio No. 5, S. Bodge/J. Murphy/R. Douglass/R. Webster No. 7, B. Adil/E. Medina/R. Shea/R. St. Laurent No. 10.

Sunday, September 6 cut throat points results: Net — 1. Tom Tiner/Brad Pattershall/Jeff Mertzel/Ryan Godin +1 2. Mike Labonte/Bong Adil/George Hopkins/J. Levasseur -14; Pins: No. 2 — Mike Labonte 12’10” No. 8 — Bong Adil 7’2″ No. 13 — Brandon Marcotte 11′ No. 15 — Fred Warner 9’11”; Skins: Gross — Ashley Golden No. 6. Steve Bodge No. 10, Brandon Marcotte No. 12 and No. 14, Ryan Godin No. 18; Net — Bill Crane No. 1, Ralph Webster No. 2 No. 8 and No. 11, Matt Sullivan No. 4, Ashley Golden No. 6 and No. 7, Scott Bubier No. 9, Steve Bodge No. 10, Brandon Marcotte No. 12, Ryan Godin No. 18.

Saturday, September 5 member/member shamble results: Gross — 1. Ray Roy/Brandon Marcotte 66 2. Mark Kent/Mike Mannsir 67 2. Keith Ross/Jay Hopkins 67; Net — 1. Bob English/Scott Bubier 54 2. Tim Mynahan/Joe Mertzel 3. Dick Metivier/Dick Therrien 59 4. Bong Adil/Eric Medina 60; Pins: No. 2 — Ron Leeman 4’9 No. 8 — Scott Bubier 6’9″ No. 13 — Ray Convery 10’9″ No. 15 — Jeff Kent 2’11”; Team Skins: Gross — J.Hopkins/K.Ross No. 1 and No. 6, S.Bubier/B.English No. 8, E.Balboni/J.Mertzel No. 13, R.Shea/J.Gross No. 14, T.Tiner/R.Labonte No. 17; Net — D.Dodge/R.Howard No. 2, D.Cowan/S.Eldridge No. 3, B.Adil/E.Medina No. 4 and No. 10, T.Wylie/J.Anastasio No. 5, No. 8 and No. 15, J.Hopkins/K.Ross No. 6.

