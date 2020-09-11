A police officer directs traffic Friday morning at the corner of Lisbon Street and East Avenue in Lewiston. Central Maine Power reported a power outage that affected about 6,600 customers around 9 a.m. in the city. Power was restored to most customers, CMP reported at 9:39 a.m. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal

filed under:
lewiston maine
