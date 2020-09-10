AUBURN — A Lewiston man was indicted by a grand jury Thursday, accused of stabbing another man to death near McDonald’s on Center Street in July.

Trai Larue, 22, of 146 Pierce St., was indicted by the Androscoggin County grand jury on a charge of murder in the death of Roger “Jordan” Cornell, 21, a transient from New Bedford, Massachusetts.

Larue reportedly told police he was mad at Cornell because he had made sexual advances toward his girlfriend. When Larue spotted Cornell walking along Center Street on July 29, police said he and his brother jumped out of the car they had been riding in and during a scuffle, Larue stabbed Cornell in the chest.

Larue fled the scene but was later tracked down and arrested. Cornell was taken to a Lewiston hospital but died of his wound.

Larue has been held without bail at the Androscoggin County Jail since his arrest.

His criminal history includes two theft convictions: a misdemeanor in 2016; and a felony in 2017, after which he violated the terms of his probation, according to Maine State Bureau of Identification records. Two years later, he was convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence assault.

