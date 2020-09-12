Masonic lodge to hold baked chicken supper

WILTON — The Masonic Group, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton, will offer a meal, either a curbside pick-up at the lodge or home-delivered in the Farmington/Wilton area, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19.

The menu will be baked chicken, mashed potatoes, vegetables, roll and apple pie. The price of pick-ups will be $9 and home deliveries, $10. For those under age 12, the cost of the meal will be $5.

Reservations are required and must be received by 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17. For reservations or more information, call Alan Morison, 207-645-4366, or Alvin McDonald, 207-645-2190.

Snowmobile club to hold barbecue

DIXFIELD — The Poodunck Snowmobile Club will hold its annual barbecue at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at the shooting range on the Canton Point Road. Members will serve hamburgers, hot dogs and beverages and tell stories. Club news will be discussed.

Holy Family Council Knights of Columbus holding supper

LEWISTON — The Holy Family Council 10019, Knights of Columbus, will hold a Coats for Kids spaghetti and meatball supper from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Holy Family Church, 607 Sabattus St., Lewiston. Due to COVID-19, this year’s supper will be drive-through and take out service only. All safety protocols will be strictly followed.

The menu will consist of spaghetti and meatballs, bread, salad and cake. Cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children under 10 years of age and free for children less than 2 years old.

Through the past 10 years, the Council has purchased and donated more than 1,000 winter coats for needy local children. Donations may also be made by mail to: Holy Family Council 10019, K of C, P.O. Box 7940, Lewiston, ME 04243-7940.