Sen. Susan Collins has, for years, demonstrated strength, character and integrity, earning her the respect of her Senate colleagues and has become a real powerful influence.

She has benefited Maine greatly, as the 6,000 BIW workers can attest.

On the other hand, Sara Gideon, a political neophyte, has no such credentials and has some questionable ethics, according to some of the ads.

This Senate race could determine who controls the Senate — the conservatives or the far-left radicals who want to control people’s lives.

Maine voters have a chance to do two things this November: Say “thank you” to Sen. Collins by reelecting her, and help keep the Senate in the hands of the few adults who we have in Congress.

George Jones, Otisfield

