BRUNSWICK — The Maine Council on Aging will host the 2020 Virtual Wisdom Summit featuring state and national leaders in aging policy, workforce and wellness on Wednesdays, Sept. 16 and 23. The theme of the is “Aging Well Through COVID-19 — Supporting Resiliency & Growth in the Midst of a Pandemic.”

The premier keynote speaker is former Assistant Secretary of Aging Kathy Greenlee. She will offer summit attendees a national perspective on how COVID-19 has changed everything and how people must focus on rethinking data, social isolation, long-term care and technology as they begin to address the core challenges older people experienced before the pandemic.

Other speakers will be Garrett Martin, executive director of the Maine Center for Economic Policy; Patricia D’Antonio, vice president of professional affairs for the Gerontological Society of America; and Dr. Susan Wehry, chief of geriatrics at the University of New England. The summit will also feature live panel discussions.

It is open to all who are interested. More information can be found at www.mainecouncilonaging.org.

