Recently, I was driving up College Street in Lewiston, just past Bates College, heading north. I noticed a Lewiston Police Department officer, going south, had pulled a car over. As I got closer, I noticed the officer talking with the driver of the car. He was on the driver’s side, two or three feet from the rolled-down window, wearing no mask.

That’s right — no mask.

So, whatever that driver did, the officer just put that driver at risk of getting the virus.

People are required to wear masks almost everywhere when we are in close contact with others. Looks like that does not apply to the LPD.

What a surprise. And they wonder why some people don’t trust the police.

Moe Galarneau, Auburn

