I’m angry, as others are, with Sen. Collins turning her back on those who elected her — for money. All I can say to her is to be careful that, by taking that much money, it doesn’t come back to bite her.

All those years voters kept her in the U.S. Senate, but this year she won’t have my vote.

I don’t believe people can trust any politicians anymore, that’s the sad part. Voters elected them and all they worry about is how they can fill their pockets while taking it from the already poor people.

Putting more taxes on the people isn’t enough, now they take it to another level by making it more difficult for the U.S. Postal Service to deliver the mail.

What is it with the politicians? They want everything and leave us with nothing.

Phyllis Caron, Lewiston

