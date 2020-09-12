Androscoggin County

• Benjamin Herilhy, 36, of Mechanic Falls, on an outstanding warrant, 12:18 a.m. Saturday at 4 Herrick Ave. in Mechanic Falls.

Auburn

• Tammie Berube, 47, transient, on two counts of violating conditions of release, 9:40 p.m. Friday on Main Street.

• James Blanchard, 52, of Auburn, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 9:46 p.m. Friday at 108 Mill St.

Lewiston

• Liban Mohamed, 19, of Lewiston, on charges of robbery and theft and two counts of violating conditions of release, 8 p.m. Friday at 55 Tall Pines Drive.

• Jalisa Hopkins, 28, of Lewiston, on a charge of disorderly conduct, Saturday at the ACME Club, 225 Park St.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: