It is a pleasure for me to endorse Matt Leonard for the state Senate.

I have known him for nearly five years, in many roles. He is a professional in every sense. He is smart and understands the fine details of policy and government but, most importantly, he is a really good person.

He cares about people. I have experienced his compassion. He will stand by people through troubled times and we have celebrated success together.

There is no better person to have on your side than Matt Leonard and I’m proud to call him a friend.

He will be an excellent senator for all the people of Maine.

Steve Milks, Auburn

