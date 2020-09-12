It is a pleasure for me to endorse Matt Leonard for the state Senate.
I have known him for nearly five years, in many roles. He is a professional in every sense. He is smart and understands the fine details of policy and government but, most importantly, he is a really good person.
He cares about people. I have experienced his compassion. He will stand by people through troubled times and we have celebrated success together.
There is no better person to have on your side than Matt Leonard and I’m proud to call him a friend.
He will be an excellent senator for all the people of Maine.
Steve Milks, Auburn
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Cindy May Wright Haun
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Constance Jean Footman
-
Obituaries
Obituary: F. Lloyd McCabe
-
Opinion
Paul Casey: A refreshing story
-
Opinion
Steve Milks: I endorse Matt Leonard