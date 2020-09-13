MONDAY, Sept. 14

LEWISTON — Finance Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the administrator’s conference room at City Hall.

LEWISTON — Planning Board meeting, 5:30 p.m. via Zoom.

LEWISTON — School Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. at Connors Elementary School.

TUESDAY, Sept. 15

AUBURN — Auburn Public Library board of trustees meeting, 7:30 a.m. in the library conference room, 49 Spring St.

AUBURN — Auburn Sewer District trustees meeting, 4 p.m. at 268 Court St.

AUBURN — Planning Board meeting, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall.

AUBURN — Conservation Commission meeting, 6 p.m. in the Community Room at Auburn Hall.

LEWISTON — City Council meeting, 7 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting can be viewed at www.lewistonmaine.gov/2020cc.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 16

AUBURN — Auburn Water District trustees meeting, 4 p.m. at 268 Court St.

AUBURN — School Committee meeting, 7 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall.

THURSDAY, Sept. 17

AUBURN — L-A 911 Committee meeting, 8 a.m. at 552 Minot Ave.

filed under:
auburn maine, LA this week, lewiston maine
