MEXICO — A report of a positive COVID-19 test within the student body at Region 9 School of Applied Technology has prompted school officials to close the school for a state-mandated three days for cleaning.

The announcement, posted on the school’s Facebook page, said any student and staff member who may have had close contact with the student who tested positive will be quarantined for 14 days and affected families will be contacted individually.

School officials said that on Thursday they will reopen the school B Day students, with A Day students returning on Friday.

« Previous

filed under: