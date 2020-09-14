RANGELEY PLANTATION — A Cushing man was injured Saturday afternoon after the ATV he was driving went off Bemis Road into some trees.

Orman Poland was driving a 2019 Polaris ATV when he became distracted and the ATV ran off the road into some trees, according to Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols. Poland received leg injuries and small lacerations.

Deputy Tyler Gray and State Trooper Keith Barton responded to the crash at 4:53 p.m. Assisting them at the scene were NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel and Rangeley Fire Rescue Department.

