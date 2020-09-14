RANGELEY PLANTATION — A Cushing man was injured Saturday afternoon after the ATV he was driving went off Bemis Road into some trees.
Orman Poland was driving a 2019 Polaris ATV when he became distracted and the ATV ran off the road into some trees, according to Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols. Poland received leg injuries and small lacerations.
Deputy Tyler Gray and State Trooper Keith Barton responded to the crash at 4:53 p.m. Assisting them at the scene were NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel and Rangeley Fire Rescue Department.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Boston Celtics
Celtics’ Kemba Walker, Heat’s Jimmy Butler waited years to reach East finals
-
Sports
Stars advance to Stanley Cup final by eliminating Golden Knights in overtime
-
Sports
Big Ben throws three TDs as Steelers open with win over Giants, 26-16
-
Opinion
Jamie Beaulieu: Put stock in fact, not opinion
-
Opinion
Rich Lowry: Trump’s ‘play it down’ debacle