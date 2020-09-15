BUCKFIELD — The Board of Selectmen voted unanimously to move $14,289 to the town’s Rescue Department reserve fund to repair one of its ambulances.

In an e-mail to interim Town Manager Mitch Berkowitz, Buckfield Rescue Chief Floyd Richardson Jr. proposed the town transfer the money from its general ledger to the Rescue Department reserve fund. The board voted on the proposal at its Tuesday meeting.

Richardson Jr. said that the “plan would be to get the head gasket fixed” and have the ambulance box “painted where it’s down to metal.”

The funds would also help fix the lettering on the ambulance, according to the chief.

During Buckfield’s annual Town Meeting, residents voted to transfer 75% of its $82,479 in excess revenue to “any debt specific to the Rescue Department and/or toward any established Rescue Reserve Fund.”

After the town paid off one of the ambulances, there was $14,289 left.

