NORWAY — The Western Maine Art Group begins its autumn season with First Friday Reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, in the backyard of the Main Street Galleryy. The gallery exhibits the work of fine artists and artisans living and working in Western Maine.

Featured at the Main Street Gallery in October are the paintings of Garrick Grant, Western Maine Art Group’s Artist of the Month. Grant says about his approach to painting, “I strive to capture a feeling or tell a story when I paint, and hopefully both objectives are achieved. A good composition is essential. For me, art is about relationships; the relationships of space, color, form and rhythm, chief among them. Creating depth is important to me, and I use contrast, interplay of warm and cool colors, and atmospheric depth in landscapes.”

The Main Street Gallery is at 426 Main St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, from 11 a.m. to 6p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

The Western Maine Art Group galleries are free and open to the public. For more information, art classes, demonstrations and special trips sponsored by the WMAG, visit westernmaineartgroup.org and Main Street Gallery on Facebook.

« Previous

filed under: