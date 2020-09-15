Azilee Hollenbeck, 8, reads a book Tuesday at the Lewiston Public Library during a scheduled Children’s Room appointment. Azilee’s friend Uku Turri, 3, and his mom, Karin, sit behind her, while Azilee’s mother, Sheri Withers Hollenbeck, browses elsewhere. The Hollenbecks and Turris are longtime neighbors and friends who have created a social bubble so the children can enjoy safe social interaction. The library recently started offering appointment visits, with the Children’s Room able to accommodate up to five people, including required adult supervision, for 45-minute visits. For information, call 207-513-3133 or email [email protected] Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

filed under:
lewiston maine, lewiston public library
