Maine voters are continuing to request absentee ballots for November’s general election at a record-breaking pace, an update from Maine’s secretary of state shows.
Data released Tuesday afternoon, the most current available, shows voters have asked for nearly 200,000 ballots for the election, which features races for president, the U.S. Senate and all 186 seats in the Maine Legislature.
Voters are being encouraged by election officials, including Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap, to use absentee voting to limit their exposure to the coronavirus.
In all, 196,129 voters have requested absentee ballots. That represents about 18 percent of the 1,063,383 voters registered in Maine as of the July primary. Democratic voters make up the bulk of the absentee requests, with 113,714, compared with 30,554 Republican requests, 6,206 Green Party requests and 45,685 requests from unenrolled voters.
Maine voters broke records in an unusual July primary, which was postponed from June because of the pandemic, casting more than 200,000 absentee ballots. They are on pace to shatter that record in November.
Any registered Maine voter living in the United States can apply for an absentee ballot online by filling out an electronic request form that asks for personal data and a mailing address. The applications are forwarded to town or city clerks’ offices, where they are processed and mailed back to the applicants in early October. Ballots should begin going out on Oct. 3.
Election and U.S. Postal Service officials are encouraging voters who cast ballots by mail to mail them back at least 10 days before the Nov. 3 election.
In addition to mailing an absentee ballot, a voter can fill out a ballot and return it to the town office in person by Election Day.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Sports
Big Ten changes course, aims for October start to football
-
Connections
Trail run/walk to raise funds for Palmer Scholarship Fund
-
Connections
Poland teacher to apply in-depth Holocaust history training
-
Connections
Community briefs for September 12
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Political brain fevers