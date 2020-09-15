Wilton Selectboard Agenda

6 p.m. Tuesday, September 15

***As a result of the COVID-19 crisis the Board has determined to conduct this meeting via remote access as provided in LD 2167 (Part G). As required by law, all votes taken at this meeting will be taken by roll call. For information on participating in this meeting please access the town of Wilton website, www.wiltonmaine.org or the town of Wilton Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/TownOfWiltonMaine/ or for comments on the agenda, call the Wilton town office at 645-4961.***

Item 1: Minutes of the Selectboard meetings of September 1, 2020

Item 2: RSU 9 School Board report – Angela Leclair

Item 3: Keep ME Healthy COVID-19 grant

Item 4: Setting of public hearing date for junkyard permits

Item 5: Tax Foreclosure list – discussion of selling of tax foreclosure properties

Item 6: Consideration of broadband committee appointments and conservation committee appointments

Item 7: Manager’s report

A. Foot of Wilson Lake public meeting

B. Property tax bills

Item 8: Other business

