Wilton Selectboard Agenda
6 p.m. Tuesday, September 15
***As a result of the COVID-19 crisis the Board has determined to conduct this meeting via remote access as provided in LD 2167 (Part G). As required by law, all votes taken at this meeting will be taken by roll call. For information on participating in this meeting please access the town of Wilton website, www.wiltonmaine.org or the town of Wilton Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/TownOfWiltonMaine/ or for comments on the agenda, call the Wilton town office at 645-4961.***
Item 1: Minutes of the Selectboard meetings of September 1, 2020
Item 2: RSU 9 School Board report – Angela Leclair
Item 3: Keep ME Healthy COVID-19 grant
Item 4: Setting of public hearing date for junkyard permits
Item 5: Tax Foreclosure list – discussion of selling of tax foreclosure properties
Item 6: Consideration of broadband committee appointments and conservation committee appointments
Item 7: Manager’s report
A. Foot of Wilson Lake public meeting
B. Property tax bills
Item 8: Other business
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Arts & Entertainment
J.K. Rowling’s newest book criticized for reportedly transphobic plot line
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Livermore calls special board meeting Sept. 17
-
The Franklin Journal
Wilton selectboard agenda
-
River Valley
Four employees at ND Paper in Rumford test positive for COVID-19
-
The Franklin Journal
RSU 9 school board agenda