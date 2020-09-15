Regional School District 9 school board agenda
6:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 15
***The school board meeting will be conducted via Zoom which the public can attend through this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82123431821?pwd=MGRkdU9kRnYxM3lEVGJERnZCdkZVZz09.
Item 1: Call to order
Item 2: Pledge of Allegiance
Item 3: Public comment
Item 4: New Business
A. Athletics
1. School Sports Guidance: Return to Competition and Competitive Athletics
and Activities in Maine – Maine Principals’ Association (9/10/2020)
Item 5: Adjourn
