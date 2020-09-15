Regional School District 9 school board agenda

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 15

***The school board meeting will be conducted via Zoom which the public can attend through this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82123431821?pwd=MGRkdU9kRnYxM3lEVGJERnZCdkZVZz09.

Item 1: Call to order

Item 2: Pledge of Allegiance

Item 3: Public comment

Item 4: New Business

A. Athletics

1. School Sports Guidance: Return to Competition and Competitive Athletics

and Activities in Maine – Maine Principals’ Association (9/10/2020)

Item 5: Adjourn

