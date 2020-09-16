DEAR SUN SPOTS: What can you tell us about the train that passes through downtown Auburn, near the library? Where is it coming from and where is it going? What does it carry and who owns it? When was this railroad established and how often does it go by? Is there any other information you can offer?

I have lived near the downtown for 38 years and occasionally hear the whistle, usually late at night. I find the sound relaxing so it has never bothered me. Because of Sun Spots, I can now ask these trivia questions. —No name, Auburn

ANSWER: This is an excellent time to invite all Sun Spots readers to send me their snippets of knowledge and their experiences and thoughts about the trains that run through the city, both in the past and presently.

I believe you may find answers to your questions by contacting MRG (Maine Rail Group) Inc. According to its web site at www.mainerailgroup.org, it is “an independent all-volunteer group that promotes awareness of railroads’ contributions to Maine’s economy and their important role in moving passengers and freight.

The group advocates for railroad utilization and encourages preservation and productive use of Maine’s rail system and its regional connections.

It is currently advocating legislative action on the extension of passenger service from Brunswick to Bangor, and/or Portland-Lewiston-Bangor routes. It has a bimonthly newsletter, biannually updated railroad maps and contacts with railroad and public officials, state departments of transportation, the Maine Better Transportation Association, TrainRiders Northeast, the NH Rail Revitalization Association, the 470 Club and other sources throughout New England.

You can contact the group at [email protected].

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Back in the day, my mother, Audrey Ferguson of Lewiston, had a recipe for pork roast with browned potatoes. It was a huge hit for decades (from the 1960s through the 1990’s). I know the meal was cooked long and slow. It left indelible memories. I cannot find the recipe anywhere and I have looked long and hard over many years. Perhaps someone might remember this recipe?—Deb, Auburn

ANSWER: Our family recipes are the best recipes, aren’t they? I do hope someone who your mother shared the recipe with comes forward with it.

In the meantime, I offer these instructions for cooking a basic, but savory, pork roast and brown potato dinner. Do not forget the homemade applesauce. If you try this method, let me know if it is similar to how your mom did it.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Season pork with salt and pepper and make small slits throughout the roast for adding slivers of fresh garlic, if you like. (Choose between an end or center cut loin, or a butt or shoulder pork roast and allow a half-pound of meat per person.)

Place meat with the fat side up in a roasting pan and roast for 35 to 40 minutes per pound, or until the meat thermometer registers 185 degrees.

During the last hour or so of roasting time, add onion halves and peeled potato halves (carrots, too, if you like). Add a bit of water to the pan, if needed.

Baste the vegetables with the pan drippings a few times throughout the remainder of the cooking time, continuing to roast until vegetables are tender and beginning to caramelize.

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

filed under: