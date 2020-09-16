World history teachers Marty Bressler, left, and Marc Lepage meet outside Wednesday to plan for Thursday’s lessons at Edward Little High School in Auburn. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ELHS students attend classes in person either Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday. Teachers and students communicate remotely the days that the students do not attend classes in person. School buildings are cleaned on Wednesdays, giving Bressler and Lepage a good reason to move outside. “It went well. It’s definitely different,” Lepage said about how the first two days of school went. Lepage said that students are doing a great job keeping a social distance and wearing their masks. Lepage said that the vibe around school is that if everyone follows the guidelines, schools have a much better chance of remaining open for the two days that students attend in person. “They all want to be back in school,” said Bressler. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal