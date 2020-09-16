AUBURN — It’s probably not a bona fide miracle, but some people see it that way.

We don’t know exactly when, but the Portland-based company The Holy Donut is planning to set up shop in Auburn by the end of the year. The company has secured a location at the former Tim Horton’s at Minot Avenue and Hotel Road and plans to be operating later in the year.

“We’re so excited to announce The Holy Donut is opening a new location in Auburn in late 2020!” the company posted on their Facebook page.

The reaction among the locals was immediate.

“Yesssss!” hissed one commenter on Facebook.

“It truly is a miracle,” declared another.

“OMG OMG, I’m so excited!” babbled one commenter, with what we presume was a mouth that watered with anticipation of the holy doughnuts in question.

The announcement also provoked great woe in many people — from Augusta, Windham, Gray, Brunswick and other towns — who had hoped the business would move to their city or town.

The company uses Aroostook County potatoes to make its doughnuts, which workers hand roll, cut, shape, fry and glaze fresh each day. In its mission statement, the company also says it donates leftover doughnuts to homeless shelters and other organizations with aims to help the needy.

The Holy Donut has two shops in Portland and another in Scarborough.

While the company prepares to set up shop in Auburn, The Holy Donut has been putting out feelers for people to work at the new location.

“We’ll be looking for some exceptional people to join us, so stay tuned for those announcements,” according to its Facebook page. “However, we have an immediate opening for an assistant manager. If interested, please apply at theholydonut.com/careers.”

Read more about the company, including the local ingredients used in its doughnuts, at theholydonut.com/ourstory.

