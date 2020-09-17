SOUTH PARIS — The Western Maine Art Group and the McLaughlin Garden and Homestead will host an art show featuring plein air painters September 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Artists are invited to paint and the public is invited to watch artists working outdoors. The historic public garden and homestead are located at 97 Main Street, South Paris. The rain date is September 27.

Each artist will be enclosed within a six-foot radius of birdseed on the ground. This will be a reminder to Garden visitors to maintain social distancing.

This art show will include displays of art for sale. A portion of sales will benefit the McLaughlin Garden. Artist interested in participating please contact Jinger Duryea, director of Main Street Gallery in Norway, at [email protected]

For more information, art classes, demonstrations sponsored by the WMAG visit westernmaineartgroup.org and facebook, Main Street Gallery. The galleries are free and open to the public.

