MAINE — The National Federation of the Blind of Maine (NFB-ME) will hold it’s 2020 convention on Zoom on Saturday, September 19. Registration is starting at 8:30 a.m. and opening is at 9:00 a.m. There will be no registration fee this year.
Guest speakers include lectures on hunting when blind and other topics.
If you are interested, please contact me at [email protected] or 207-330-4780 for the Zoom address.
