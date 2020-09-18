A new poll shows Democrats leading Republicans in Maine in elections for president, U.S. Senate and U.S. Representative from the state’s second district.

The poll, released Friday by the New York Times and Siena College Research Institute, Democrat Sara Gideon leads Republican Sen. Susan Collins by a margin of 49 percent to 44 percent. Numerous polls have shown Gideon with a slight lead over Collins to date. Earlier this week, a Quinnipiac University survey gave Gideon, who serves as Maine’s Speaker of the House in the Legislature, a 12 point advantage, though the poll failed to account for ranked choice voting or the race’s two independent candidates.

The Times/Siena College poll released Friday did include the two independents in the Senate race, Lisa Savage and Max Linn, but showed them polling at zero percent. Six percent of voters were undecided and 1 percent said they would not be voting in the Senate race.

In the presidential race, the poll shows Democrat Joe Biden leading Donald Trump by 55 percent to 38 percent, with 6 percent undecided and 1 percent indicating they would not be voting for president.

The poll also asked voters about the race for U.S. Representative in Maine’s 2nd District, where Democrat Rep. Jared Golden is facing Republican Dale Crafts. The findings showed Golden up 56 percent to 37 percent, with 6 percent undecided.

The poll surveyed 663 likely Maine voters between Sept. 11 and 16. It also accounted for ranked choice voting, which gives voters the option of ranking candidates in their order of preference on the ballot. The margin of error was 5.1 percent.

The Times and Siena College also surveyed voters in Arizona and North Carolina over roughly the same time period and released those results Friday as well. All three states are seen as having key Senate races this election cycle, and in each state the poll showed Democratic candidates leading by five points or more.

The poll also asked voters about how they think Trump has performed as president and whether Trump or Biden would do a better job of addressing the coronavirus pandemic. In all three states more voters disapproved of Trump’s performance than approved and more said they trust Biden over Trump when it comes to doing a better job of responding to the virus.

In Maine, 29 percent of voters strongly approved of Trump’s handling his job as president, 10 percent somewhat approved, 7 percent somewhat disapproved and 53 strongly disapproved. One percent refused to answer or didn’t know. On the handling of the virus, Biden led Trump 60 percent to 35 percent with five percent refusing to answer or saying they didn’t know.

