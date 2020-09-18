THUMBS UP to RLBS for their constant upgrades and 1000% friendly, accommodating service!

THUMBS DOWN to the rude family in Greenvale Cove acosting anyone that dares to walk near the shore. The foul language at a family with children was not nice. After some research they do not own the shore line, only up to the high water mark, so carry on boaters!

Comments are not available on this story.

Related Stories
Latest Articles