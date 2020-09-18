THUMBS UP to RLBS for their constant upgrades and 1000% friendly, accommodating service!
THUMBS DOWN to the rude family in Greenvale Cove acosting anyone that dares to walk near the shore. The foul language at a family with children was not nice. After some research they do not own the shore line, only up to the high water mark, so carry on boaters!
