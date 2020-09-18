WHAT:

Rangeley Family Medicine will be distributing 75 pre-packaged boxes of fresh produce to individuals in the greater Rangeley area.

To protect the health of our patients, we will observe state guidelines associated with COVID-19. Social distancing measures will be required, as well as the use of facial coverings.

WHO:

Anyone in need of emergency food assistance in Rangeley and the surrounding areas is welcome to attend.

WHEN:

Wednesday, September 23rd from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Rangeley Family Medicine, 42 Dallas Hill Road, Rangeley

WHY:

Good Shepherd Food Bank allows us to expand our outreach to Maine communities most affected by food insecurity. Designed to be low-barrier distributions, Good Shepherd Food Bank delivers to communities with a demand for emergency and supplemental food that has outgrown the capacity of local food pantries.

For more information, please contact Rangeley Family Medicine at (207) 864-3303.

About Good Shepherd Food Bank

As the largest hunger relief program in Maine, Good Shepherd Food Bank provides for Mainers facing hunger by distributing nutritious foods to more than 400 partner agencies across the state, including food pantries, meal sites, schools and senior programs. Together with its network, the food bank leads a statewide effort to combat the root causes of hunger by engaging in advocacy, nutrition education and strategic partnerships. In 2019, the food bank distributed 25 million meals to families, children and seniors in need throughout Maine.

Website: www.feedingmaine.org

Phone: (207) 782-3554

Facebook: www.facebook.com/feedingmaine

Twitter: www.twitter.com/feedingmaine

Rangeley Family Medicine is part of HealthReach Community Health Centers, a group of 11 Federally Qualified Health Centers in Central and Western Maine. Rangeley offers a wide range of services, including medical care, counseling and care management to residents of Rangeley, Dallas and Lincoln Plantations, Madrid, Magalloway, Sandy River and surrounding towns. A reduced fee program is available to uninsured and underinsured residents.

