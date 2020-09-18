Return to the days when draft horse were king of the woods. See the equipment used that go the trees from the stump to the truck to go to the mill before hydraulics came into use.

Your hosts are Bob Giles (member of the Maine Forestry Museum) who will take you back to his equine logging days in the 50’s and 60’s in downeast Lubec, Me. Curt Bonney will provide the picturesque farm that he inherited from his grandmother and has been in Bonney family since 1870. Curt and his draft horses have been working to restore the farm to it’s productive years.

Guest appearance by Harry and Tammy Hutchinson with their beautiful Belgian show horses to show the evolution of logging horses to Blue Ribbon winners in the show ring. Harry is an old time horse logger.

Paula Leavitt of Dixmont will show the versatility of modern drafthorse.

Beth Lynn of Rangeley will speak on why we need to get our youth involved in horse and the positive results that come from that.

So bring a chair, your lunch, and turn back the pages of history and let us show you with fact and fiction how draft horses were used in the woods.

September 26th 10:00- 12:00

63 Bonney Rd., Canton ME

Bob Giles 352-208-0476

Curt Bonney 207 418-8522

