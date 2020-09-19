Brunswick
Tuesday, September 15 MSGA women’s results: Flight A (50-54) Gross: Liz Coffin 80 Net: Maureen Wedge 75; Flight B (55-59) Gross: Micki Meggison 80; Leslie Guenther 81; Meredith Koerner 82; Kristin Kannegieser 82; Sally Williams 88 Net: Laurie Clark 66; Darlene Davison 73; Lisa Wintle 73; Allison Landes 74; Bambi Stevens 76; Mary Pirkola 76; Flight C (60-64) Gross: Mary Brandes 80; Cecily Whiting 81; Kathi O’Grady 82; Mary Latini 85; Kathy Crawford 88; Carol Burnham 92; Michele Davis 92 Net: Nancy Bither 70; Susan Wootton 71; Rosemary Lyons 72; Michelle Boggs 75; Debbie Lalemand 77; Catherine Boyle 77; Stephanie Babin 77; Flight D (65-69) Gross: Elizabeth Wiltshire 83; Sheila Brocki 88; Elaine Politis 92; Ruth Appleyard 93; Linda Cameron 94; Sue Collins 94 Net: Maureen Collins 73; Mary Palman 74; Peg Neilson 76; Susan Coffin 76; Linda Holmes 77; Flight E (70-74) Gross: Rachel Newman 90; Bobbie White 93; Caren Lederer 97; Nancy Field 97; Barbara Rondeau 97 Net: Diane Herring 71; Patricia Bouton 75; Linda Morin-Pasco 76; Jenifer Stewart 76; Flight F (75+) Gross: Bernice Vadnais 90; Sally Stockman 90; Mary Abbott 99 Net: Judy Edgecomb 77; Diantha Harrington 77; Marcia Blake 77; Skins Gross: Mary Brandes 7th,8th; Linda Holmes 2nd; Lisa Wintle (Hole in One)14th; Micki Meggison 10th; Meredith Koerner 17th; Elizabeth Wiltshire 3rd; Carrie Langevin 15th Net: Alison Jacobs 9th; Barbara Redmond 4th; Patty McDonald 6th.
Fairlawn
Wednesday, September 16 senior league two-ball results: 1. Steve Berry/John Moreau/Rick Gardiner/Bill Kennedy -26 2. Marty Eyre/Rick Grant/Mike Ball/Paul Spencer -25 2. Rick Lane/Paul Cote/Mike Bell/Bob Allen -25; Pins: No. 2 — 1. Ron Grant 27′ 2. Paul Spencer 31’11” 3. Rick Grant 59′ No. 8 — 1. Steve Bergeron 8′ 2. Bert Roberge 17’9″ 3. Don Hawthorne 33′.
The Meadows
Wednesday, September 16 ladies league scramble results: 1. Linda Bolduc/Pat Carr/Deb Charest 40 2. Anne Dumont/Wanda Brown/Jackie Gardner 41 3. Camille Booker/Phyllis Greim/Anita Morin 41; Pin: No. 11 — Dorina Martin/Chris Sirois/Nancy Dube 0″.
Natanis
CMSGA results: Overall Gross: Tom Downs 74, Paul Drouin 75, Reid Birdsall 77; Net: Stan Bolduc 68, Bill Hunter 70M, Mike Fitton 70; Flight 1 Gross: Eric Lacroix 78, Dave Ballew 80, Dennis Leaver 85; Net: Creed Ray 72, Mark Kamen 74, Dick Whittington 75M; Flight 2 Gross: Bruce Bubier 82, John Collins 83M, Steve Smith 84M; Net: Phil McCabe 72, Vic Gaudreau 73, Steve Assante 75; Flight 3 Gross: Paul Pooler 80, Mike Knox 84, Paul Connolly 85M; Net: Don White 73, Rollie Moore 74M, Charlie Miller 75; Flight 4 Gross: Ray Brochu 81, Dave Ames 83, Dennis Arnold 84; Net: Alan Turner 71, Carleton Demmons 74M, Bill Weatherbie 76; Super Senior: Gross: Bob Ouellette 85; Net: Dana McCurdy 81; Best Ball Gross: Dave Ballew, Tom Downs, Phil McCabe, Colin Porchetta 69, Dave Ames, Bill Barbour, Joe Keller, Dick Whittington 71M; Best Ball Net: Charlie Miller, Creed Ray, Rollie Moore, Malcolm Weatherbie 60M, Stan Bolduc, Dan Cosgrove, Lou Legacy, Paul Pooler 60M; Pins: No. 4 Paul Pooler 1′ 3” Joe Keller 1′ 4” #7 Fred Roig 6′ 1” Wayne Hackett 6′ 2” #10 Vic Gaudreau 2′ 7” Dave Kus 7′ 2” #13 Brian Hatch 5′ 5” Dave Ames 12′ 8” Skins: Gross: #1 Joe Shaw (3) #12 Alan Turner (3) #13 Brian Hatch (2) Net: #3 Creed Ray (2) #9 Todd Gifford (2) #16 Rollie Moore (2).
Poland Spring
Friday September 18 sweeps results: Gross — 1. Robert Wood 77 2. Marc Lasky 80 3. Peter Godin 81 4. Steven Piper 83 5. Jerry Legere 84 6. Greg Gagnier 86 6. Gil Poliquin 86 7. Lee O’Connor 103; Net — 1. Rick Meagher 70 2. Claude Lesperance 71 3. Allen Gendreau 73 4. Jerry Legere 74 5. Dave Conley 76 6. Steve Noble 77 7. David Venne 87.
Friday, September 18 ladies day throw out three worst holes results: A Flight: Gross — Janet Nelson 67; Net — 1. Sharon Fasulo -2 1. Caroline Hall -2 1. Susan Poulin -2; B Flight: Gross — 1. Kathryn Cain 75 2. Diana Poliquin 78 2. Jeanne Read 78 4. Diane Jordan 80 4. Brenda Michelson 80 6. Sylvia Leblanc 83 7. Kathy Bartley 91; Net — 1. Phyllis Ray -4 2. Joanne Conley -3 3. Yvette Bouttenot -2 3. Diane Gagnier -2 3. Cindy Halliday -2 6. Elaine Dube +4 7. Janis Astle +9.
Tuesday, September 15 twilight ladies league results: Best ball on holes No. 1 thru No. 5 or No. 10 thru No. 14 — 1. Audrey Allen/Lori Holmes/Deb Sullivan/Wendy Gushee 22 1. Brenda Micklenson/Terry Girouard/Carlene Fassett/Taylor Parshall 22 1. Mary Nablo/Sandy Hubbard/Karen Nichols 22 4. Pat Maines/Jane Stone/Georgia Pratt 25 4. Patty Leavitt/Mona Leavitt 25 6. Anne Martel/Brooke Grygiel/Sonja Theriault 7. Anne Printup/Sue Provost 27 8. Mona Bergeron/Pauline Winterbottom/Pam Larose/Rhyanna Larose 9. Yolanda Nichols/Cindy Greathouse 31; Scramble — Carol Miller/Mauri Dufour/Barbara Eretzian/Karly Eretzian +4 1. Melanie Gordon/Ginny Coleman/Sarah Marcotte/Lisa Bisson +4 3. Laurie Callahan/Becca Ducharme/Diane Wright +6 3. Dot Meagher/Yvette Washburn/Ruthie Briggs/Gail Croteau +6 4. Jill McCann/Cathy Adamson/Jacque Giasson +15 4. Jill Starbird/Joannie Giguere/Diane Nadeau +15 4. Mel Needham/Peggy White/Becky Burns/Jan Vachon +15.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Community Sports
Local golf results
-
Maine
Maine blueberry industry suffers from combination of drought, frost and coronavirus
-
Nation / World
Trump tells senate to vote “without delay” on his high court pick
-
Maine
Maine CDC reports 30 new cases of coronavirus, one death
-
Nation / World
Hundreds gather at Supreme Court to mourn Ginsburg’s death