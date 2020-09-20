AUBURN – Donald Edward Haley Jr., 50, of Kapolei, Hawaii, died unexpectedly on July 25, 2020 in Kapolei. The island of Oahu had been Don’s home since 2003.

He was born in Lewiston on June 29, 1970 to Donald E. Haley Sr. and Pamela Bass. Don was educated in Mechanic Falls and Auburn schools graduating in 1988 from Edward Little High School.

In high school he was awarded varsity letters in three sports; football, indoor track, and outdoor track. Donny was most proud of his track records and still holds the retired ELHS record as a member of the Indoor Track Intermediate Relay Team.

After high school, Don joined the U.S. Air Force, serving for 10 years as an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) expert and served during the Gulf War, Desert Storm. While in active duty he met and married fellow Air Force member Diana Flick in Charleston, S.C. and together they had two children, Darbi and Donovan.

Don won many awards and distinctions while serving. Most notably the John Levitow Award, which is the highest honor presented to a graduate of Air Force Enlisted Professional Military Education. Donny will be remembered for his continued competitive spirit pursuing bodybuilding, ping pong and racquetball.

After his military service he became a valued contractor to many companies using his expertise in EOD. Donny worked in many distant locations, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Philippines, Guam, Puerto Rico, Alaska and many mainland states finally settling in Oahu, Hawaii.

In 2004 he married Leslie Haley in Waianai, Hawaii, and became Dad to Martha, Mathew, Evander, Mahealani, Nelani; Granddad to Promise and brother to Carl. During his years in Hawaii, Donny loved backyard cooking, deep sea fishing and diving.

He was predeceased by his grandparents, Carlton Haley, Norma Masse, Wilbur Bass, Juanita Forsyth, Alfred and Thelma Redmun.

He is survived by his wife, Leslie Haley of Waianae, Hawaii; daughter, Darbi Haley and husband, Graeme Biggs of Bartlesville, Okla., son, Donovan Haley of Edmond, Okla., daughters, Martha Jellings, Mahealani Jellings, Nalani Pinto, sons, Mathew Jellings, Evander Faletogo; granddaughter, Promise Jellings all from Waianae, Hawaii; father, Donald Haley Sr. and wife, Kathleen of Danville, mother, Pamela Bass of Reform, Ala.; very special aunt, Donna Haley Clark of Leeds; grandmother, Betty Bass of Reform, Ala.; brother, Jonathan Haley and wife, Vicky of Palm Coast, Fla., sister, Carrie Shaver of Reform, Ala., sister, Donna Hill of Carrollton, Ala., brother, Russell Haley and wife, Lisa of Kimbolton, UK, sister, Shawna (Haley) Bear and husband, James of Poland; brother, Carl Jellings and wife Dorothy of Waianae, Hawaii. Don is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles, near and far.

Social distancing for visitation and only 50 guest permitted at the memorial services.

Services will be on Sept. 26 at The Fortin Group Plummer and Merrill Funeral Home, 217 Turner Street in Auburn. Visiting hour will be at 2 to 3 p.m., followed by memorial service at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the

Travis Mills Foundation,

747 Western Ave.,

Manchester, ME 04351.