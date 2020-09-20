ARRESTS
Androscoggin County
• Austin Bean, 35, of Leeds, on a charge of violation of bail conditions, 6 p.m. Saturday, at 39 Jennings Road in Leeds.
• Curtis Moody, 51, of Wilton, on three counts of aggravated assault and charges of reckless conduct, violating conditions of release and driving to endanger, 10:10 p.m. Saturday, at 148 Prospect St. in Wilton.
Auburn
• Jibreel Garrett, 27, of Brunswick, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 4:04 a.m. Sunday, on Newbury Street.
• Dana Ingerson, 34, of Auburn, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 2:05 p.m. Sunday, at 158 Hatch Road.
• Kevin White, 29, of Auburn, on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal threatening, Sunday, on Hatch Road.
Lewiston
• Corey Butterfield, 30, of Leeds, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 2:10 a.m. Sunday, at 830 College St.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Encore
Looking Back on Sept. 21
-
Sun Spots
Lewiston Post Office undergoing repairs, upgrades
-
Columns & Analysis
The many post-election concerns about the United States
-
Columns & Analysis
The Breonna Taylor settlement is part of the solution
-
Horoscope
Gemini: Temper your expectations and keep emotions in check