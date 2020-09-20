ARRESTS

Androscoggin County

• Austin Bean, 35, of Leeds, on a charge of violation of bail conditions, 6 p.m. Saturday, at 39 Jennings Road in Leeds.

• Curtis Moody, 51, of Wilton, on three counts of aggravated assault and charges of reckless conduct, violating conditions of release and driving to endanger, 10:10 p.m. Saturday, at 148 Prospect St. in Wilton.

Auburn

• Jibreel Garrett, 27, of Brunswick, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 4:04 a.m. Sunday, on Newbury Street.

• Dana Ingerson, 34, of Auburn, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 2:05 p.m. Sunday, at 158 Hatch Road.

• Kevin White, 29, of Auburn, on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal threatening, Sunday, on Hatch Road.

Lewiston

• Corey Butterfield, 30, of Leeds, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 2:10 a.m. Sunday, at 830 College St.

« Previous

filed under: