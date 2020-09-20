MONDAY, Sept. 21
LEWISTON — School Committee meeting, update on COVID-19, 5:30 p.m., Connors Elementary School.
AUBURN — City Council workshop and meeting, 5:30 p.m., council chamber at Auburn Hall. Workshop agenda includes discussions on housing growth and the appointment committee process. Regular meeting includes a second reading on the discontinuance of Butler Hill Road.
TUESDAY, Sept. 22
AUBURN — Agriculture Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m., Auburn Senior Community Center.
LEWISTON — City Council workshop, 6 p.m., via Zoom. Agenda includes discussion of city’s master plan for combined sewer projects.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 23
LEWISTON — L-A Complete Streets Committee meeting, 6 p.m., administrator’s conference room at City Hall.
