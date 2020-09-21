RANGELEY — Kari Sukeforth of Randolph is a “country girl, but not Rangeley-stranded country,” she said Sunday in a message.

The FedEx driver had an adventure Wednesday night that ended up with her staying through the night in the FedEx truck when it got stuck on a rural section of Bemis Road, a one-lane dirt road in Letter D Township in northern Franklin County.

With a manhunt going on in the area for a convicted sex offender who had not reported to probation, she was getting more concerned as it grew darker.

Up until Wednesday night, Sukeforth had her delivery route all plotted out with no back tracking.

At about 7 p.m. she discovered the last bridge on the road was completely torn out and the wood piled up on both sides of the bridge with just a thin piece of pink tape and the wood painted pink, Sukeforth said.

“I was like this isn’t good, got out of my truck and looked on both sides of the dirt road to see which way would be the better option to back up and turn around. On the right is a big drop off and to the left where I backed up was a little bit of a dip and a downed limb,” she said.

She took the safer choice to turn around because it was getting darker and she was not going to be able to safely back up several miles. When she tried to pull forward, her truck was not moving.

“I was like ‘This is fabulous!’ I got out of my truck and looked and literally the back right corner of my driver’s side step was stuck on the downed limb,” she said.

It was a long cold night with temperatures dipping into the 30s.

She tried using a big stick to dig her truck out. There was a bear, moose, deer and weird birds that sounded like chimpanzees, she said.

“It was like being in a cold rain forest. I tried everything to get in contact with someone from work from trying to message from my ground cloud route app to trying to use my iPad as a hot spot to climbing like 75 feet up a tree to message my manager,” she said.

She had no cell service. She was in a complete dead zone, she said, and could not get through dialing 911 to have Koob’s Garage in Oquossoc Village called to be towed out.

Her boyfriend went to the FedEx terminal in Lewiston around 4:30 a.m. Thursday and noticed her car was still in the lot. Her boyfriend and her manager discovered that she had not returned to the terminal and her boyfriend and work called Rangeley Police Department. Meanwhile, Sukeworth walked 4 to 5 miles once it became light to try and get reception. It was then she started getting the texts from them.

Rangeley Police Chief Russell French and Fire Rescue Chief Michael Bacon knew where Sukeforth’s last delivery was, Bacon said Monday. They set out with an idea of where she would be. Working on several tips and with the help of Franklin County dispatchers, they found Sukeforth at about 10 a.m. walking.

French pulled up, rolled his window down and said, “‘Ma’am is there a reason my package is late?’ We laughed. I said ‘I’ve never been so happy to see you in my life!'” Sukeforth said.

Bacon made sure she was in good health and drove her back to her truck and pulled her truck out.

“With everything else going on in the area we were worried,” Bacon said.

“It might not be the FedEx rescue like Tom Hanks’ in ‘Castaway,’ but I think Kari was happy to be found regardless,” Bacon wrote on the department’s Facebook page.

Sukeforth left a “Wilson smiley face” — like Hanks did on a volleyball in the 2000 movie — on packages the next time she worked.

She has since learned how to send an SOS on the truck scanner and her co-worker, who does the Carrabassett Valley route, and she have made arrangements to call one another if they are not back by 9 p.m.

