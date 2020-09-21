LIVERMORE — A Wilton man, a guest at a private wedding on Saturday, is accused of striking three people, including the bride, after he allegedly got upset when others tried to stop him from driving. He fled the scene in his Jeep Cherokee.

Androscoggin County Deputy Victor Barr II arrested Curtis Moody, 51, at his residence, on three counts of aggravated assault, and on charges of reckless conduct, violating condition of release, and driving to endanger, Chief Deputy William Gagne said Monday.

According to a police report, deputies — including Sgt. Travis Lovering and Deputy Jason Chaloux — responded to a report of a car-pedestrian accident at 8:23 p.m. Saturday on River Road at the Barnyard.

While deputies were en route, the driver left the scene.

An argument had erupted at the wedding when people tried to prevent Moody from driving. He started pushing people and a fight broke out, Gagne said. Moody allegedly punched a male, he said.

Moody allegedly started driving his Jeep recklessly into the crowd and struck the bride and she fell to the ground, he said. He then continued to drive recklessly and spun his tires and turned the Jeep around and struck two more people, Gagne said.

Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office put out a “be on the lookout: alert for Moody after the incident was reported. Wilton Police Department went to Moody’s residence on Prospect Street and saw the vehicle was there. They alerted the deputies, and Barr arrived at the house.

Moody appeared to be under the influence of alcoholic beverages. He told police that he had a couple of beers since he arrived home, Gagne said.

He was uncooperative with the investigation, and was arrested.

The three people, whose names were not released, were treated and evaluated at the scene by NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel. Gagne did not believe anyone was taken to a hospital in an ambulance, according to the report, he said.

Moody was being held without bail at the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn. He is scheduled to appear Monday.

A conviction on each of the aggravated assault charges carry a maximum 10 years in prison while convictions on the other charges range from a maximum 364 days in prison to six months.

