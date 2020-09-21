A dive team on Tuesday recovered the body of a York woman who had not been seen since her canoe capsized Saturday evening on Flagstaff Lake in Dead River Township.

Divers from the state police and the Maine Marine Patrol found the body of 31-year old Caitlin Giunta about 500 feet from shore in about 22 feet of water, the Maine Warden Service said in a news release Tuesday evening.

Giunta was canoeing across the lake around 5:20 p.m. Saturday with her boyfriend, Ned Roche, and her brother, Kyle Giunta, when rough conditions on the lake, including strong winds, caused their canoe to capsize.

The two men and their dog swam to shore, but Caitlin Giunta did not. None of the people in the canoe was wearing a life jacket, but the Maine Warden Service said they grabbed their jackets after the canoe flipped. The men became hypothermic and started hiking up a road to find help.

After walking for about an hour, they were able to call 911. The Maine Warden Service responded and started searching for Giunta around 10 p.m. The search continued until the woman’s body was found around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The search covered more than four miles of shoreline and more than 350 acres of water. A Maine Forest Service helicopter also searched the woods and shoreline.

