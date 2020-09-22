FARMINGTON — ArtsFarmington, along with Maine Mountain Chamber Music, will present a virtual concert of well known local pianists Steven Pane and Yuri Funahashi, along with their son, violinist Gianluca Pane, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. The special concert was recorded professionally in Nordica Auditorium to give the feel and high quality sound of a live concert and it is being presented in lieu of a live concert by Maine Mountain Chamber music usually scheduled at this time.
The program consists of Beethoven Piano Sonata in E major, Op. 109, played by Steven Pane, Brahms Intermezzi Op. 117 #1 and #2, played by Yuri Funahashi, and Brahms Sonata in G major, Op.78, for violin and piano, played by Gianluca Pane and Yuri Funahashi.
Go to the ArtsFarmington web page, artsfarmington.org, to register and receive a link to the concert. The event will be available to view anytime from Saturday, Sept. 26, through Monday, Oct. 26.
The concert is free, although donations to ArtsFarmington will be appreciated.
