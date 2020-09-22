LOVELL — A variety of Maine authors will share their personal backstories, as well as their connections to Maine, followed by readings and an online Q&A, during a monthly series presented by the Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library.

Alex Myers kicked off the series in August. This month features “Cozy Mystery” author and Maine Literary Award winner, Barbara Ross. The ninth novel in her popular series, the “Maine Clambake Mysteries,” will be released this winter. She is also the author of the Jane Darrowfield (Professional Busybody) mystery series, with a new release coming in October.

“A cleverly crafted, character-driven whodunit that engages readers both intellectually and emotionally. The pace is swift, the dialogue is sharp, and Ross’s artful prose evokes a strong sense of place and brings her characters to life,” says Crime Spree Magazine.

The following events are on the calendar:

Thursday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m.: Barbara Ross, Cozy Mystery author

Thursday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m.: Robert Spencer, self-published novelist

Thursday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m.: Kate Christensen, NYT best selling novelist and memoirist

Thursday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m.: Dave Patterson, notable debut Novelist

January: TBA: special invitation for donors and Friends of the CHM Library

Visit the library website at www.hobbslibrary.org for more information and for the monthly Zoom links to the events.

