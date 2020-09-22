David Duguay, an independent from Byron, has announced his reelection bid to the Oxford County Commission, representing District 2.

Duguay, first elected in 2004, graduated from Mexico High School and then attended Ricker College in Houlton. He spent his entire 42-year career in the retail service industry, retiring as a store manager of Hannaford Supermarket and Pharmacy.

“I feel the residents of Oxford County deserve an experienced, qualified business professional to manage the over $8 million of taxpayer money being spent annually,” he said. “I have always believed that careful attention to detail, along with continuing improvement and innovation, is the best course of action for either a business venture or government service.”

Duguay strives to make himself available and accountable to Oxford County residents. Believing in ongoing transparency, he said the information on the county website has led to a more informed citizenry, and to more accountable public employees.

The sheriff’s patrol has increased by more than 25% during his tenure. He also notes there is now a passport office in South Paris, multiple departments have updated technology and the county has taken over Rumford’s police dispatching. These innovations have saved tens of thousands of dollars per year in Rumford. The county has also assumed fire dispatching in Rumford and Dixfield, creating additional savings for both communities. Duguay also initiated structured monthly department head meetings, creating an atmosphere where information and ideas are willingly shared. He said this sharing improves communication, increases networking, and creates an aura of ever increasing synergy and creative growth.

Duguay has an extensive record of public service in several community organizations. He currently serves on the board of the Rumford Hospital. He has also served on the River Valley Growth Council; as treasurer and then president of the Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments; on the SAD 43 School Board; the Mill’s Community Advisory Panel; the Western Maine Economic Development Council; and the Western Maine District Coordinating Council. Duguay also served as treasurer of the United Way of Oxford County and as a member of the Rumford Finance Committee.

Duguay currently represents the Oxford County Commission on the AVCOG executive board and Central Western Maine Workforce Development as a chief elected official. He previously represented CWMWDB on the State Workforce Board, which is appointed by the governor.

Duguay is immediate past president of River Valley Rotary Club. He is in line to be chairman of the Oxford County Commission for 2022.

Duguay is married to Patricia Duguay, a retired executive director of the River Valley Healthy Communities Coalition. The Duguays have celebrated 40 years of marriage, and have two adult children and two grandchildren, all residing in Oxford County.

Duguay is running against fellow independent Scott Cole of Bethel.

District 2 includes Andover, Bethel, Byron, Canton, Dixfield, Gilead, Hanover, Lincoln Plantation, Magalloway, Mexico, Newry, Peru, Roxbury, Rumford, Upton, Milton Township and 15 townships in northern Oxford County.

