Maine’s highest court opened the door for the first-ever use of ranked-choice voting in a presidential election on Tuesday, ruling that opponents of the process had failed to collect enough signatures to trigger another statewide referendum.

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court overturned a lower court ruling that would have blocked the use of ranked-choice voting in the presidential contest on Nov. 3. Instead, the state’s high court agreed that the Maine Secretary of State’s Office was justified in invalidating roughly 1,000 petition signatures submitted by the Maine Republican Party and other opponents of ranked-choice voting.

As a result, the opponents failed to submit enough signatures to trigger a “people’s veto” referendum this November. The court’s ruling on Tuesday effectively means that, absent any other legal developments, Maine voters will be able to rank the presidential candidates in order of preference.

Maine would be the first state in the nation to use the ranked-choice process in a presidential election. And with five presidential candidates on Maine’s ballot, the ranked-choice process could affect how the state’s four Electoral College votes are awarded.

Under the system, voters have the option of ranking candidates in their order of preference in races with three or more contenders. If no candidate receives more than 50 percent on the first tally, the candidate at the bottom is eliminated and their supporters’ votes are given to whoever those voters marked as their second choice. That process continues until one candidate wins the majority of the remaining vote pool.

Leaders of the Maine Republican Party staunchly oppose ranked-choice voting but have, to date, failed to overturn the law either at the ballot box or in the courts despite repeated attempts.

The current push aimed to limit the use of ranked-choice voting by asking voters if they wanted to overturn the 2019 state law allowing the process during presidential contests.

But the referendum drive was derailed when Secretary of State Matt Dunlap disqualified more than 1,000 petition signatures on procedural and legal grounds, most notably that some signature collectors were not registered to vote in their town of residence. Dunlap’s decision left petitioners short of the 63,067 signatures needed to qualify for the November ballot.

The case before the Maine Supreme Judicial Court focused on whether the state’s requirement that signature gatherers be registered voters in the town where they live infringes on their free speech rights under the U.S. Constitution.

In their ruling Tuesday, the Supreme Court justices said Maine’s constitution was “unambiguous” when it clearly stated that petition circulators be registered to vote wherever they live. On the First Amendment issue, the court noted that “there is no litmus test for determining whether an election regulation imposes an impermissible burden on free speech.”

The justices said that the limited record provided to the court in this quick-turnaround case does not suggest that it is a “severe” infringement of free speech rights to requiring a petition circulator to register in their hometown. In fact, 98 percent of those collecting signature were properly registered and the individuals at the center of the legal dispute did register, albeit after collecting signatures.

“Thus, although the effect of the signature collectors’ failure to timely register in their new municipalities of residence may be severe in this case, we cannot say that the burden of the registration requirement on the exercise of petition supporters’ First Amendment rights is severe either as applied in this case or more broadly in Maine,” the court ruled.

