LEWISTON — Maine native Mary Ann Brenchick has been chosen as the city’s new Public Works director, taking over for Deputy City Administrator Dale Doughty.

According to a city news release Monday, Brenchick is returning to Maine after six years in Virginia, where she was executive director for Clean Valley Council in Roanoke, which aims to encourage environmental stewardship and education.

Prior to that, she served as public works director in Old Orchard Beach and Kittery, and as a traffic engineer in Portland.

“I am most excited to get to know my team members at Lewiston Public Works,” she said. “I believe people are our greatest resource, and I am committed to helping each of them grow to their greatest potential. After gaining a deeper understanding of how to create a more sustainable community, I am dedicated to reviewing and prioritizing all the assets the city has in place now with a fresh set of eyes.”

Doughty, who served as Public Works director from 2018-2020, said Monday that he’s “confident her leadership will help the city realize its economic and quality-of-life potential through efficient management of its infrastructure and services.”

Lewiston Public Works currently has 98 employees across eight divisions: Building, Electrical Services, Engineering, Highway, Landscape & Treework, Recreation, Solid Waste, and Water & Sewer.

According to the news release, Brenchick received her education from Antioch New England Graduate School, the University of Southern Maine, and Central Maine Community College.

