TURNER — A fire that destroyed a 2½-story house at 222 Bean St., near the Livermore line, on Monday night started in the kitchen area, Fire Chief Nathan Guptill said Wednesday.

The fire rekindled Tuesday morning.

State fire investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal were at the site Tuesday and are continuing to try to determine the cause, Guptill said

The house is owned by Stephanie Dow, he said.

There were five other adults and four dogs and some cats that lived at the home. Four women, two men, according to a gofundme fundraiser page organized by daughter, Jessie Brailey of Turner.

Some family members were home and were able to get out safely. No one was injured.

The fire was reported as a possible structure fire at about 7:45 p.m. Monday. When Dylan Rider, a deputy with the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office, arrived on the scene he reported the house was well involved, Guptill said.

About 30 firefighters from Turner, Buckfield, Canton, Greene, Leeds, Livermore, Livermore Falls, Minot and Sumner responded to the scene as well as Turner Rescue.

“We had a pretty quick knock down on the exterior but the fire had already gotten into the attic,” he said.

Firefighters were able to get up in to the attic but it was already too late, Guptill said.

It is an older home.

Rider and two state troopers helped pull hoses out and were a “huge” help in getting the equipment ready to fight the fire, he said.

Firefighters left the scene at 1 a.m. Tuesday but were called back at just after 9 a.m. because the fire rekindled near the bulkhead. Guptill said he moved the nearby propane tank out of the way and fire was extinguished.

The house is insured. The family stayed with family and friends on Monday night, he said. The American Red Cross was called in to assist them.

