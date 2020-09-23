AUBURN — Bed, Bath & Goodbye.
The Auburn store at 730 Center St. is on chain retailer Bed, Bath & Beyond’s new closure list being reported by USA Today.
Sixty-three stores are closing by the end of the year.
A person answering the phone at the Center Street store in the Auburn Plaza on Wednesday directed questions to the corporate office but said that location didn’t yet have a closing date.
It’s the only one so far closing in Maine — the chain this summer said 200 are closing over the next two years.
Bed, Bath & Beyond also has stores in Augusta, Bangor, Brunswick and South Portland, according to its website.
