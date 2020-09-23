AUBURN — Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader has hired Nykki Stevens to the team at its Auburn location.

Stevens grew up in Lewiston and graduated from Lewiston High School. She graduated from the University of New England with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and the University of Maine Farmington with a master’s degree in early childhood education.

Her previous employment includes pre-K teacher at Turner Primary School and Head Start Center supervisor at Southern Kennebec Child Development. She is involved with her family’s mobile home rental business and buying/selling manufactured housing.

Stevens resides in Monmouth with her two sons, ages 9 and 6.

