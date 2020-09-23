NORWAY — Norway Savings Bank has donated $1,700 to the Maine Country Music Museum and Hall of Fame in Mechanic Falls for its mission to share the history and heritage of country music with Mainers.

Founded in 1978, it houses memorabilia of more than 140 artists, performers, producers, promoters and others tied to the Maine country music industry. Tours are by appointment with Slim Andrews, co-founder and 2002 inductee of the Hall of Fame, and longtime country music performer, and limited to 15 people or less due to COVID restrictions.

