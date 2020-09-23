Norway Savings Bank representatives present a $1,700 check to the Maine Country Music Museum and Hall of Fame in Mechanic Falls to support its mission. The presentation was made before the pandemic. From left are Mike Grass, vice president and market manager at Norway Savings Bank; Jane Brooks, 2019 Maine Country Music Museum Hall of Fame inductee and board member; Ken Brooks, 2012 Hall of Fame inductee and board chairman; Ronnie Chase, 2013 Hall of Fame inductee and board member; Nancy Crosby, 2019 Hall of Fame inductee and board member; Joe Kennedy, 2014 Hall of Fame inductee and board member; Slim Andrews, 2002 Hall of Fame inductee and Induction Committee chairman; and Melissa Rock, vice president and marketing communications officer at Norway Savings Bank.

NORWAY — Norway Savings Bank has donated $1,700 to the Maine Country Music Museum and Hall of Fame in Mechanic Falls for its mission to share the history and heritage of country music with Mainers.

Founded in 1978, it houses memorabilia of more than 140 artists, performers, producers, promoters and others tied to the Maine country music industry. Tours are by appointment with Slim Andrews, co-founder and 2002 inductee of the Hall of Fame, and longtime country music performer, and limited to 15 people or less due to COVID restrictions.

 

