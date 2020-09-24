AUBURN — Great Falls Television is back on its original channels.

According to a city news release, the local access channels providing local government and community programming are back on channels 7, 11 and 22 after several years of broadcasting on Spectrum cable channels 1301, 1302 and 1303.

Great Falls TV, established in November of 1999 in cooperation with Lewiston and Auburn city governments and Time Warner Cable, features government, community and educational programming to the residents of Lewiston-Auburn and surrounding towns.

Local viewers can tune in to Spectrum channel 7 (previously 1301) for Lewiston city government meetings and channel 11 (previously 1302) for Auburn city government meetings.

According to the release, Channel 22 (previously 1303) features “engaging, family-friendly community programming,” including kid-friendly educational programming, cooking and healthy living shows, senior-friendly programs, travel shows and more.

“Great Falls TV is still very much a part of who we are as a city,” said Liz Allen, Auburn’s director of communications and community outreach. “We rely on GFTV to keep our government meetings accessible, not to mention the fun, informative programming we offer for all ages. We think residents will be happy to find us back on channels 11 and 22.”

Allen said channels 1301, 1302 and 1303 are “still operational for now, however viewers are encouraged to seek out the restored channels as it is uncertain how long that will continue.”

For those without cable television, Auburn’s government meetings are available on the city’s YouTube channel. In Lewiston, meetings are added to the city’s YouTube channel after they are streamed live on Zoom. Government meetings for Auburn and Lewiston also stream live at www.greatfallstv.net.

