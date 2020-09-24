PARIS — Kind and generous people have donated bags of of yarn to Paris Public Library to be put to good use. With winter coming, we have decided to pass the yarn on to those who are willing to knit hats and mittens for Christmas for Kids. The contributions of your time and skill to make these necessary items to keep little hands and heads warm during our long Maine winters will be greatly appreciated. Do not worry if “little” mittens end up being “large”. They will go to Christmas for

Teens or be put to another good use.

Beginning on September 28, behind the front desk will be a clothesline with bags of yarn attached. You can’t miss it! The librarian will give you whichever bag or bags you prefer for the purpose of making mittens and hats for children in our community. During October, November and part of December, there will be a drop box to drop your hand made items in.

Thank you for helping keep our local children warm with you contributions of skill and time!

FMI: Call Paris Public Library at 743-6994.

