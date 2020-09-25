FALMOUTH — University of Maine Cooperative Extension Cumberland County 4-H is offering two new virtual programs this fall; Maker Monday Series and Mars Base Camp Special Interest Club. Current 4-H enrollment is not necessary for participation. Program material and instruction for the Maker Series are free. Program material for Mars Base Camp is $12. 4-H is a national organization for youth ages 5 to 18 to learn life skills through hands-on work and is the youth development arm of UMaine Extension.

Maker Monday Series Fall Edition: From 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays, Oct. 19, Nov. 16 and Dec. 14, via Zoom for ages 5 to 18. Projects vary by month and include making a yarn pumpkin, Thanksgiving centerpiece and button snowman on canvas. Youth can join for one project or all three. Registration ends one week prior to each class or when full. Free supply kits will be available for pick-up at the UMaine Extension Office in Falmouth or at the Raymond Village Library during the week of Oct. 12.

Mars Base Camp SPIN Club: From 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, Oct. 3 and 17, and 4 to 5 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 8 and 22 via Zoom for ages 8 to 14. Mars Base Camp is a collection of activities that teaches kids STEM skills like mechanical engineering, physics, computer science and agriculture through the lens of exploring a mission to Mars. Mars Base Camp kits are for one to four youth in the same family. Cost to participate is $12 a family. If interested in Mars Base Camp but are concerned about the cost, contact Sara Conant to discuss financial assistance in the form of a reduced or waived fee. Supply kits may be picked up the week of Sept. 28 at the Raymond Village Library or the UMaine Extension Office in Falmouth.

For more information or to register, visit extension.umaine.edu/cumberland/4h/maker-series.

Those who need an accommodation to participate in the program should call Conant at 207-781-6099 or 800-287-1471.