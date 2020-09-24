Area students on Northern Vermont University dean’s list
LYNDONVILLE, Vt. — The following area students at Northern Vermont University were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester:
Auburn: Eleanor Harrington.
Denmark: Emily Robinson.
Lewiston: Madison Roy.
Students who achieve between a 3.50 and 3.99 semester average are placed on the list.
The following area students at Northern Vermont University were named to the president’s list for the spring 2020 semester:
Fryeburg: Zak Mercauto
Livermore: Rylee Moore.
Students who achieve a 4.00 semester average are placed on the list.
NEWTON, Mass. — Lasell University began its fall semester in early September by welcoming more than 370 new students to its campus and virtual communities. Area students attending are Iva Willis of New Vineyard, who will study applied forensic science, and Riley Silvia of Raymond, who will study sport management.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Franklin
Jay mill cuts 51 more employees
-
Politics
Donald Trump, Jr fires up a crowd in Auburn
-
Politics
McConnell, Pelosi dispute Trump, vow peaceful power transfer
-
Schools
U.S. parents delaying preschool and kindergarten amid pandemic
-
Maine
Maine CDC reports 43 new COVID-19 cases, including 18 in York County