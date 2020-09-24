Area students on Northern Vermont University dean’s list

LYNDONVILLE, Vt. — The following area students at Northern Vermont University were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester:

Auburn: Eleanor Harrington.

Denmark: Emily Robinson.

Lewiston: Madison Roy.

Students who achieve between a 3.50 and 3.99 semester average are placed on the list.

The following area students at Northern Vermont University were named to the president’s list for the spring 2020 semester:

Fryeburg: Zak Mercauto

Livermore: Rylee Moore.

Students who achieve a 4.00 semester average are placed on the list.

NEWTON, Mass. — Lasell University began its fall semester in early September by welcoming more than 370 new students to its campus and virtual communities. Area students attending are Iva Willis of New Vineyard, who will study applied forensic science, and Riley Silvia of Raymond, who will study sport management.

