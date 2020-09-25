DEAR SUN SPOTS: With ranked-choice voting, you’re supposed to pick your first, second, and third choice. What happens if you vote for your first choice three times? — Fred, no town

ANSWER: Here is how to handle ranked-choice voting: Rank as many or as few candidates as you like. Every voter’s ballot initially counts only for its top choice, no matter how many other candidates were ranked (or not). Voting for just one candidate is known as “bullet voting” and it means that if your first choice is eliminated, your ballot would become “inactive” or “exhausted” and would not count in future rounds.

So you see, ranking other candidates won’t harm your first choice. Your vote will count for your first choice candidate unless they are eliminated during the round-by-round count. Your second choice will only count if your first choice is eliminated. Your second choice acts as a “backup choice” in case your favorite candidate doesn’t get enough support, and so on.

The website fairvote.org explains the ranked-choice voting process if you need more information. rcvmaine.com is another site with great information specific to our state. This is the site to visit if you have interest in donating or volunteering too.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: In answer to Paul’s request in the Sept. 23 Sun Spots about indoor antennas, I too was frustrated with providers. I’ve had great success, however, with Suburbs Line Pro from Walmart. This allows me 26 free channels including major news channels and my go-to favorites such as PBS, dabl, and ME TV.

I didn’t purchase the most expensive choice, but the $39 one, a small investment. I also got a hot spot on my smartphone from US Cellular. This works for internet browsing, etc. and is good enough for me.

Several of my neighbors followed my lead and we even now have Suburbs Line Pro in the community center gym.

However, the device can be touchy and for some reason, didn’t work at my daughter’s house, but her neighbor right across the street is able to use it and gets the 26 channels. — No name, Lewiston

ANSWER: This reader is referring to the One for All 14542 Amplified Indoor Ultra-thin HDTV Antenna – Supports 4K 1080p found at walmart.com and in the Walmart stores. It’s worth a try but your location does matter. I also read that it’s best to set the antennae in a window.

Another thought: Go to the www.channelchecker.com to find out the distance to the nearest broadcast tower. This site gives suggestions as to which antenna will work best for your location. Just type in your zip code to see all your options.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: eBay has some copies of the book, “Oh, The Possibilities for Fall” containing the Pumpkin Patch pattern, requested in the Sept. 23 Sun Spots. The best deal is described here: https://tinyurl.com/y46pg25e. I hope this helps. — No name, Auburn

ANSWER: It’s fun to search for some of these older patterns online and definitely rewarding to find what you’re looking for. For those who don’t have access to a computer or the knowledge to use one, Sun Spots can help get the word out to kind people who are always willing to offer a helping hand.

