MINOT — Liam Levasseur of St. Dom’s cruised to victory with a time of 17:45 at the cross country meet with Poland on Friday. Poland won the team meet.

Levasseur finished 70 seconds ahead of Poland’s Jake Twigg (18:55) of Poland. Coming in third was Domenic Antonelli (19:37), also of Poland, followed by Owen Mitchell (21:41) and Colby Levasseur (22:06) of St. Dom’s.

Sarah Brown of St. Dom’s took first in the girls meet, finishing in 23:39. LiSha Powell (24:14) of Poland came in the second.

Rounding out the top five were three Knights, Gabi Turner (27:02), Evie Miller (27:09) and Emily Boenig (27:10).

BOYS

Poland 26, St. Dominic 33

1. Liam Levasseur, SD, 17:45; 2. Jake Twigg, P, 18:55; 3.Domenic Antonelli, P, 19:37; 4. Owen Mitchell, SD, 21:41; 5. Colby Levasseur, SD, 22:06; 6. Jeffrey Hutchinson, P, 22:20; 7. Lucas Moulton, P, 22:41; 8. Timmy Brienza, P, 22:54; 9. JR Tibbetts, P, 23:39; 10. Riley Day, P, 23:48; 11. Mason Sullivan, P, 24:28; 12. Tory Davis, P, 24:46; 13. Carlo Cabrera, SD, 24:47; 14. McKenzie Lagerson, SD, 25:10; 15. Matt Homan, SD 25:11; 16. Connor Rawson, P, 25:13; 17. Lucas Frechette, P, 27:14; 18. Alex Webb, P, 28:21; 19. Christian Vachon, P, 30:51; 20. Tyler Burke, P, 31:04; 21. Jon McNally, P, 32:44; 22. Nolan Greenwald, P, 33:08.

GIRLS

Poland 15, St. Dominic NS

1. Sarah Brown, SD, 23:39; 2. LiSha Powell, P, 24:14; 3. Gabi Turner, P, 27:02; 4. Evie Miller, P, 27:09; 5. Emily Boenig, P, 27:10; 6. Emma Turkington, P, 27:12; 7. Cezarie St. Jean, SD 31:11; 8. Trinity Sands, P, 31:36; 9. Lauren Hanlon, SD, 31:47; 10. Denae St. Jean, SD, 32:05.

GOLF

MONMOUTH/HALL-DALE 7, MT. ABRAM 0: Abby Flanagan helped Monmouth Academy/Hall-Dale to a 7-0 victory over Mt. Abram in MVC golf action Friday. Monmouth/Hall-Dale had a team stroke total of 183 and Mt. Abram had a stroke total of 206.

She shot a 35 on the front nine at Springbrook as she defeated Debiase (35) 1-up.

Also picking up victories for Monmouth/Hall-Dale Carter O’Connell (55), Averi Beaudoin (46), Kyle Clavet (52) and Corbin Eldridge (50).

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 5, OAK HILL 2: Drew Delaney shot a 46 to lead Spruce Mountain to a 5-2 victory over Oak Hill in a Friday golf match.

Also winning individual matches for Spruce Mountain were Owen Bryant (56), Matte Labonte (58), Jack Gilbert (64) and Gavin Hutton (60). Xavier Hood (56) and Kane Parker (62) won matches for the Raiders.

The Phoenix edged the Raiders in the team total 220-228.

GIRLS SOCCER

MONMOUTH/WINTHROP 3, HALL-DALE 0: Evelyn Guimond had two goals to lead Monmouth/Winthrop to a season-opening 3-0 victory over Hall-Dale on Friday.

Amaya Bauer also scored a goal for the Mustangs (1-0), while Alicen Burnham had two assists and Megan Ham assisted on one goal.

Monmouth goalie Emma Johnson made eight saves for the shutout, while Bethany Ives made eight saves for the Bulldogs (0-1).

OAK HILL 5, LISBON 0: Anna Beach, Amara Denis and Emily Dillman each had a goal and added an assist in Oak Hill’s 5-0 win over Lisbon in girls soccer action Friday.

Elise Worth and Rachel Duguay also scored for the Raiders (1-0). Paige Gonya and Audrey Dillman combined to make fives saves for the shutout.

Sarah Moore made 17 saves for the Greyhounds (0-1).

